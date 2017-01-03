Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts 15 off bench vs. Chicago
Lamb tallied 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during a 118-111 loss to Chicago on Monday.
Lamb led the Charlotte bench in scoring and the 27 minutes were the third-most he's received this season. He has scored in double figures in four of the five games that Marco Belinelli (ankle) has been sidelined, and he will continue to see an increased workload while Belinelli is out.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Efficient off the bench again Thursday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Goes for 14 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts eight points, five boards off bench•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 12 off bench•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will play Thursday•