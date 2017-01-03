Lamb tallied 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during a 118-111 loss to Chicago on Monday.

Lamb led the Charlotte bench in scoring and the 27 minutes were the third-most he's received this season. He has scored in double figures in four of the five games that Marco Belinelli (ankle) has been sidelined, and he will continue to see an increased workload while Belinelli is out.