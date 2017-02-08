Lamb submitted 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 111-107 win over the Nets.

Though Nicolas Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist have been healthy of late and are locked into featured roles on the wing, Lamb has been able to see some increased run due to the domino effect of the recent injuries to Cody Zeller (quad) and Ramon Sessions (knee). Lamb has turned in double-digit scoring efforts in two straight contests, and it looks like he'll continue to stick in coach Steve Clifford's rotation while he's playing well. However, until Lamb begins to consistently see 20-plus-minutes per game, it will be difficult to depend on him for helpful scoring and rebound production outside of deeper formats.