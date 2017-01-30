Lamb (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Blazers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb has missed the last nine games with inflammation in his toe, but he's made tangible progress over the weekend and received a positive feedback at Monday's practice. While it's no guarantee that he'll return, Lamb is trending in the right direction, and more definitive information should be available after shootaround Tuesday. Prior to the injury, Lamb had been starting at shooting guard, and it remains to be seen whether or not coach Steve Clifford will re-insert him into the lineup.