Lamb is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Knicks.

Lamb has already missed seven consecutive matchups with inflammation in his foot, and Friday's game could make eight. If he ends up not playing, Marco Belinelli will likely continue seeing the 23.1 minutes per game he's been getting in Lamb's absence.

