Lamb (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Wednesday will mark Lamb's third straight absence, as he continues to nurse a swollen toe on his foot. Expect Marco Belinelli and Ramon Sessions, who played 18 and 16 minutes, respectively, Monday against the Celtics, to absorb most of the light playing time that would have typically been reserved for Lamb.