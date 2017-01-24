Lamb (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The guard has missed the last six games with inflammation in his foot, but the change in designation indicates he's making some tangible progress. Still, a decision on his status likely won't come until after shootaround Wednesday. If he remains out, Marco Belinelli and Ramon Sessions will continue to see mild upticks in minutes.

