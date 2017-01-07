Lamb will draw the spot start at shooting guard in Saturday's matchup against the Spurs.

Lamb went off in his only other start this season, posting 18 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one triple across 36 minutes in a late November win over the Knicks. While it would be a lot to expect another outing like that, Lamb does figure to see a healthy workload in a tough matchup in San Antonio.