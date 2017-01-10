Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will start Tuesday vs. Rockets
Lamb will start Tuesday against the Rockets.
Lamb gets the spot start after Nicolas Batum (knee) was ruled out for the second consecutive contest. Look for Marco Belinelli to see an expanded role off the bench as well, as the duo will try to contain James Harden.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Ice cold from deep•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will get the spot start Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts 15 off bench vs. Chicago•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Efficient off the bench again Thursday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Goes for 14 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts eight points, five boards off bench•