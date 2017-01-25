Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Won't play Wednesday
Lamb (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The fact that head coach Steve Clifford said that Lamb may suit up shows that the shooting guard may be close to returning to the floor, but the team will remain cautious. In Lamb's absence, look for Marco Belinelli and Ramon Sessions to continue to see an increase minutes off the bench.
