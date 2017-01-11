Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in Tuesday's loss
Walker scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 10 assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets.
The double-double was Walker's fifth of the season, but his line paled in comparison to another monster night from James Harden. Walker has now scored 20 or more points in seven of the last eight games and put home at least one three-pointer in 12 straight, as he continues to stay healthy and grow into his role as the Hornets' court general.
