Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-doubles in loss

Walker registered 31 points (13-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 110-107 loss to the Knicks.

Walker heaved up a season-high field goal attempts and shot a woeful percentage from beyond the arc that helped contribute to the outcome of this game. After being ill earlier in the week, he has not been limited in either of the past two games and looks to be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings.