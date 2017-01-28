Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-doubles in loss
Walker registered 31 points (13-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 110-107 loss to the Knicks.
Walker heaved up a season-high field goal attempts and shot a woeful percentage from beyond the arc that helped contribute to the outcome of this game. After being ill earlier in the week, he has not been limited in either of the past two games and looks to be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points despite being ill•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: In starting lineup Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable Wednesday with illness•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles to find rhythm Monday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Provides 32 points, eight assists Friday vs. Raptors•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot in loss to Celtics•