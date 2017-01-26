Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points despite being ill

Walker finished with 26 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with 26 points, eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 loss against the Warriors.

Walker was questionable for the game due to an illness, but his minutes were not limited. He has a full day to rest before Friday's trip to New York, and he should be just fine. Fantasy owners will want to plug him back into the active lineup in daily leagues, if you hadn't done so already.