Hornets' Kemba Walker: Goes for 34 points, 11 rebounds in loss to Bulls

Walker amassed 34 points (13-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes during a 118-111 loss to the Bulls on Monday.

Walker was incredible in the loss as he grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds and scored at least 30 points for the second straight contest. It marked his fifth-double of the season. He has scored a combined 71 points over the last two games on a sizzling 63.4 shooting. Walker will look to stay hot Wednesday against the Thunder.