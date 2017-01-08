Hornets' Kemba Walker: Hot streak ends against San Antonio

Walker scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes Saturday during a 102-85 loss to the Spurs.

Coming into Saturday's game, Walker had scored 20-plus points in six straight games, and was coming off a 32-point night in Detroit on Thursday. He looked out of rhythm all night, and forced a few ill-advised pull-up jumpers instead of moving the ball to either an open shooter or a rolling big. Still, Walker's having an excellent season and is off to a great start in January, averaging 26.0 points on 51.4 percent shooting and 52.0 percent three-point shooting even after Saturday's stinker.