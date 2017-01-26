Hornets' Kemba Walker: In starting lineup Wednesday vs. Warriors

Walker (illness) is listed in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors, Rick Bonnell of the Charolotte Observer reports.

Walker was listed as probable prior to the game, so it is unsurprising that he will give it a go Wednesday. Coach Steve Clifford labeled Walker as "under the weather" following the team's shootaround earlier in the day, but it does not appear to be serious enough to keep him sidelined. Barring any setbacks, look for Walker to take on his usual workload.