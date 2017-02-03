Hornets' Kemba Walker: Misses practice with illness, questionable Saturday

Walker missed Friday's practice with an illness and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets likely won't have an update on Walker's status again until after shootaround Saturday morning, but playing in high altitude in Salt Lake City may not help the point guard's condition. If Walker, who previously dealt with an illness a week earlier, is unable to play Saturday, look for Ramon Sessions to start at point guard with Brian Roberts and potentially Ray McCallum seeing some minutes off the bench in backup roles.