Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in 32 points against Detroit

Walker put up 32 points (12-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Pistons.

Walker is unstoppable right now. He's scored 30-plus points in three of his last four games, and is shooting 57.6 percent in those three contests. The secret to his breakout season thus far? His career-high 41.8 percent shooting from deep. Walker's been particularly lethal with threes from above-the-break, the longest three-pointer in the game. He's shooting a ridiculous 40.9 percent from there over 215 attempts.