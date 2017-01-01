Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 37 in Saturday's loss

Walker scored 37 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was his best scoring performance since he dropped 40 on the Raptors back in mid-November, and his fifth game with 20-plus in his last six starts. Walker's on pace for a career year, mainly due to improved efficiency on the floor -- after setting career highs in field goal percentage and three-point percentage last season, he's on pace to shatter those marks in 2016-17.