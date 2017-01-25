Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable against Warriors on Wednesday
Walker (illness) is probable to play Wednesday against the Warriors.
Walker is dealing with illness Wednesday morning, however coach Steve Clifford is "confident" that he'll be available to play against Golden State. Confirmation on the starting point guard's status should be disclosed closer to tip-off, but if he's held out, Brian Williams (illness) and Ramon Sessions could see a boost in minutes.
