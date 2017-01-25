Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable Wednesday with illness

Walker is dealing with an illness and is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Coach Steve Clifford labeled Walker as "under the weather" following the Hornets' morning shootaround, but indicated that he's "confident" the point guard will able to suit up. Assuming Walker's condition doesn't worsen over the afternoon, look for Walker to take on his usual role in the starting lineup and play as many minutes as necessary.

