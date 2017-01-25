Hornets' Kemba Walker: Probable Wednesday with illness
Walker is dealing with an illness and is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Coach Steve Clifford labeled Walker as "under the weather" following the Hornets' morning shootaround, but indicated that he's "confident" the point guard will able to suit up. Assuming Walker's condition doesn't worsen over the afternoon, look for Walker to take on his usual role in the starting lineup and play as many minutes as necessary.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles to find rhythm Monday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Provides 32 points, eight assists Friday vs. Raptors•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot in loss to Celtics•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles from field Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Hot streak ends against San Antonio•