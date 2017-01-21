Hornets' Kemba Walker: Provides 32 points, eight assists Friday vs. Raptors

Walker finished with 32 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 29 minutes during Friday's 113-78 victory over the Raptors.

Friday marks the first time this season Walker has dropped a 30-point game with at least eight assists, showing off his all-around game. He's also hit at least six three-pointers only two other times this year. He did all this while playing his fourth lowest minutes total of the season as well. If the 26-year-old point guard continues his season averages, it will mark a third straight year of improving his points per game, assists per game, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage