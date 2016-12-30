Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 22 points in Thursday victory

Walker collected 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal over 36 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 win over the Heat.

Outside of a premature celebration on what turned out to be a missed three-pointer, Walker enjoyed another strong night, pacing the Hornets in scoring while tallying his fourth 20-point performance in the last five games. The six-year veteran has typically teamed with backcourt mate Nicolas Batum to spearhead the Hornets' attack, and has double-digit scoring efforts in every game he's been active for this season. The elevated usage has resulted in a career-high scoring average (22.3) over the first 32 games this season.