Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores season-low seven points in Wednesday's loss

Walker managed seven points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 loss to the Warriors.

Walker's scoring total was a season low, and this was the first time in 2016-17 that he failed to score in double figures. Nevertheless, Walker is still averaging a career-best 22.9 points while shooting career-high percentages from the field and beyond the arc.