Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 26 in Saturday's loss
Walker scored 26 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Kings.
The Hornets have lost four straight games, but you can't pin the blame on Walker, who's averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 blocks during the skid. The 26-year-old All-Star is already on pace for a career season, but he seems to have found another gear in January. We may not have seen his ceiling yet from a fantasy perspective.
