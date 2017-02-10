Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scoring struggles continue in loss

Walker scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and added five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 107-95 loss to the Rockets.

Walker is in a scoring slump. He is averaging just 14.0 points per game over his last four, after averaging 23.3 through his first 48 games. His rebounds and assists are still in line with his season-long production, but his field goal percentage, threes and steals, are all down in addition to his scoring. The slump probably makes Walker a good buy-low target.