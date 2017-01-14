Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles from field Friday vs. 76ers

Walker finished with 17 points (7-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 102-93 loss to the 76ers.

Walker struggled in Nicolas Batum's (knee) return from a two game absence. In addition to his woes from the field, Walker also committed four turnovers while only handing out three assists. In the six games prior to Friday's matchup, Walker had been averaging 27.7 points on 51.8 percent shooting, 6.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. His next chance to bounce back will come Monday against the Celtics.