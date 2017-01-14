Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles from field Friday vs. 76ers
Walker finished with 17 points (7-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 102-93 loss to the 76ers.
Walker struggled in Nicolas Batum's (knee) return from a two game absence. In addition to his woes from the field, Walker also committed four turnovers while only handing out three assists. In the six games prior to Friday's matchup, Walker had been averaging 27.7 points on 51.8 percent shooting, 6.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. His next chance to bounce back will come Monday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Hot streak ends against San Antonio•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in 32 points against Detroit•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Goes for 34 points, 11 rebounds in loss to Bulls•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 37 in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 22 points in Thursday victory•