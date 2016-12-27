Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles from field Monday
Walker scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes in Monday's 118-120 loss to the Nets.
Walker has been in a mini shooting slump of late, failing to reach 40 percent from the field in three of his last four games. Fortunately his raw scoring numbers haven't taken much of a hit. He's averaged 20.3 points over the same span.
