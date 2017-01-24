Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles to find rhythm Monday
Walker scored 21 points (7-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT) with five assists, two rebounds and a block across 36 minutes in a 109-99 loss to the Wizards on Monday.
Walker led the Hornets in scoring, but his inefficiency sank any chance they had of winning the game. He's now just 13-for-41 from the field over his last two games equating to just 31.7 percent. Walker will battle Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday.
