Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles to find rhythm Monday

Walker scored 21 points (7-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT) with five assists, two rebounds and a block across 36 minutes in a 109-99 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Walker led the Hornets in scoring, but his inefficiency sank any chance they had of winning the game. He's now just 13-for-41 from the field over his last two games equating to just 31.7 percent. Walker will battle Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola