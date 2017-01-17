Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot in loss to Celtics

Walker scored 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 108-98 loss to the Celtics.

Dogged by strong perimeter defenders throughout the game, Walker struggled with his shot and knocked down just 38 percent of his attempts. He still led the team in scoring but continued a downward trend in terms of sharing the ball, as this was his third game in the last four with fewer than four assists. Walker's production both scoring and sharing the ball is imperative to the Hornets' success, and he will look to bounce back Wednesday at home to the Trail Blazers.