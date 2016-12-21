Hornets' Kemba Walker: Teases triple-double in Tuesday's win

Walker scored 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists and eight rebounds in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 win over the Lakers.

The 28 points were a game high, keying a big Hornets comeback in the third quarter as they dug their way out of a 14-point halftime deficit. Walker's cooled off considerably in December, but his 11-for-27 (40.7 percent) shooting from three-point range over the last three games suggests he may be heating up again.