Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will play Saturday vs. Jazz

Walker (illness) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Walker played just 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, and then sat out of Friday's practice. He was subsequently listed as questionable for Saturday's game. However, he appears to be feeling better, as is set to play against the Jazz. The Hornets could opt to exercise caution with their star point guard should he show signs of being slowed down by the illness, but barring any setbacks, Walker figures to take on his usual workload.