Monk, who sprained his left ankle during the draft workout process, will miss the Hornets' Summer League Training Camp and is doubtful to play during the team's Summer League games.
Monk's ankle sprain is unfortunate for him and the team, as they were likely hoping to get a solid look at him against some pro-level competition. However, fortunately, the injury isn't serious and Monk is expected to complete his rehab process within two to four weeks and should be set to participate in training camp prior to the start of the season.
