Belinelli (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets.

Belinelli suffered a fairly serious-looking sprained left ankle Friday against the Bulls, and it appears the injury will prevent him from suiting up Monday. In the likely event that Belinelli is sidelined, Jeremy Lamb would pick up some extra playing time off the bench, while starting small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could trend closer to a 30-minute role.