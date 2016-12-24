Belinelli was helped off the court Friday against the Bulls and is listed as questionable to return with a sprained left ankle, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Belinelli played just seven minutes before exiting, amassing no counting stats while missing his only field goal attempt. If he's unable to return, he should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Nets.

