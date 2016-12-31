Hornets' Marco Belinelli: Out for fourth straight game
Belinelli (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Cavaliers.
As anticipated, Belinelli will remain out Saturday, marking his fourth consecutive absence with a sprained left ankle. The Hornets are off Sunday, so Belinelli's next chance to play will come Monday in Chicago.
