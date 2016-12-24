Hornets' Marco Belinelli: Out rest of game
Belinelli (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
As expected, Belinelli will not return to action after a sprained left ankle forced him out of the game in the second quarter. The severity of the injury is still unclear, though Belinelli had to be carried off the court, so he should be considered very much questionable for Monday's game in Brooklyn.
