Belinelli (ankle) accrued seven points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in a 123-112 win over the Thunder on Wednesday.

Belinelli shook off the sprained ankle to return to the floor following a five-game absence, but as was suggested prior to the contest, coach Steve Clifford didn't hand the veteran wing his full complement of minutes. With the Hornets entering the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday against the Pistons, Belinelli could be held to a similar restriction, but it shouldn't be long before he trends closer to his season average of 24.9 minutes per game off the bench.