Hornets' Marco Belinelli: Questionable to play Wednesday vs. Thunder
Belinelli (ankle) is listed as questionable to play Wednesday against the Thunder.
Belinelli has already missed five straight games with the left ankle sprain, and despite the team labeling him as questionable, there's been no indication that he's returned to practice yet. As such, it seems more likely than not that Belinelli will remain out Wednesday, which will continue to afford extra playing time to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Jeremy Lamb.
