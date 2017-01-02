Belinelli (ankle) will not play Monday against the Bulls, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Belinelli will sit out for a fifth straight game Monday as he continues to recover from his ankle injury. It's not clear how much longer he will remain sidelined but he could miss further action with the Hornets playing back-to-back nights Wednesday and Thursday.

