Belinelli (ankle) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Magic, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Belinelli is reportedly dealing with a sprained ankle and will sit out a second consecutive game, after also missing Monday's tilt with the Nets. The Hornets are going into a back-to-back set on Wednesday and Thursday, so this could just be precautionary in order to avoid a heavy workload when Belinelli returns. That said, the Hornets have yet to give him any sort of timetable for a return, which means Belinelli could end remaining sidelined for more contests. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist logged 35 minutes on Monday, while Jeremy Lamb played 22 minutes off the bench, so look for those two to again take on more playing time in Belinelli's absence.