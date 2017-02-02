Belinelli supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 loss to the Warriors.

Belinelli dished a season high in assists, and he has scored in double figures during seven of 15 appearances since the beginning of the new year. January was Belinelli's worst shooting month of the season, as he scored just 9.9 points per game while connecting on just 39.5 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, he is still putting together one of his best overall campaigns, and continues to be a solid offensive contributor coming off the bench for the Hornets.