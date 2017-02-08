Belinelli produced 17 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in a 111-107 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Belinelli typically earns his salary on the strength of his spot-up shooting skills, but the 30-year-old has increasing shown the ability to draw contact off the dribble and get to the foul line. The nine free-throw attempts Tuesday were a season high, and he's also had a pair of seven-attempt games in the last three weeks. Belinelli is an 82.7 percent career shooter from the charity stripe, so if he can continue to remain a fixture there, he may remain a source of consistent low-double-digits scoring.