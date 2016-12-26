Belinelli (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Nets.

Belinelli was carried off the court during Friday's game against the Bulls, after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. He was listed as doubtful earlier in the day Monday, so it's not surprising that he was ultimately ruled out. While we've yet to get an update on the severity of Belinelli's ankle injury, look for Jeremy Lamb to pick up some extra minutes off the bench, while Kidd-Gilchrist could also see a slight uptick as well.