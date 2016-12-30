Belinelli (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat, Mike Solarte of Time Warner Cable News reports.

Belinelli has missed the last two games with a lingering ankle sprain, but he'll bring that streak to three now that he's been ruled out for Thursday. His next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Cavaliers, but in his absence, look for Jeremy Lamb to pick up a slightly bigger role off the bench, while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could see a few added minutes as well while running with the starters.