Hornets' Marco Belinelli: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder
Belinelli (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Thunder.
Belinelli had missed the previous five games with a left ankle sprain, but it looks like he's healed up and should reclaim a spot as one of coach Steve Clifford's preferred wing options off the bench. As he gets back into the swing of things, Belinelli may not approach the 25.2 minutes per game he's averaged on the season, but nonetheless, his return figures to result in slight reductions in playing time for both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Jeremy Lamb.
