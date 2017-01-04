Belinelli (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Thunder.

Wednesday will mark Belinelli's return from a five-game absence that stemmed from a left ankle sprain. As he gets back into the swing of things he may see his minutes slightly monitored off the bench, giving Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist some extra playing time.

