Wililams contributed 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Pistons.

After shooting a combined 10-30 during a three-game cold spell, Williams bounced back by mixing up his scoring from all over the floor. However, while the 11th year vet is averaging a healthy 10.5 points per game he's shooting just 39.3 percent this season, and should have value in only the deepest of leagues.