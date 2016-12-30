Williams contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, a rebound and a steal over 25 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 win over the Heat.

The veteran forward bounced back from three straight double-digit scoring efforts and shot at least 50 percent for the fourth time in the last seven contests. Williams also has at least one three-pointer in seven consecutive games, but Thursday's production in the rebound category was Williams' lowest since Nov. 15. Although the backcourt duo of Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum typically spearhead the Hornets' attack, Williams' ability to score away from the basket keeps him as a viable third wheel in the offense.