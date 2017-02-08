Williams posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes in a 111-107 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Williams disappointed earlier in the season when his field-goal percentage dragged down his overall fantasy value, but the veteran has quietly returned to form since late January. He's reached double figures in scoring in eight straight contests, averaging 14.0 points (on 45.2% shooting) to go with 6.5 boards, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 32.0 minutes per game during that span. As a complementary piece in the Hornets attack, Williams doesn't attract much attention, but his well-rounded contributions could make him an attractive trade target in fantasy leagues while his acquisition cost remains fairly low.