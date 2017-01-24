Williams has a right toe contusion and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Wizards, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams temporarily went to the locker room, but has since returned to the bench, so it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. That said, it remains to be seen if he'll be inserted back into the game and if that's the case, Williams could end up having further tests performed on the toe following Monday's contest.